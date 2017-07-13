Xiaomi Mi 5C starts getting Android Nougat update; fixes display brightness issue

Xiaomi never disappoints its customers in terms of software updates. Recently, the company has revealed the list of devices that would be updated to Android Nougat.

As assured by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, the Xiaomi Mi 5C is now being updated to Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The update comes via a MIUI 8.5.3.0 update and it weighs in at over 1GB. While the update was already available in the beta version for more than three months, now it is rolling out as a stable version. You can wait for the update to arrive via OTA.

However, if you are impatient, you can download the update manually. Other than the upgradation in version number, the update brings about a few features and optimizations. The number of system apps that autostart has been reduced by 41.

The Mi 5C users have been facing an issue regarding the display brightness. Many complained that the brightness of the display changes when the user switches from auto to manual mode. The MIUI 8.5.3.0 has apparently solved this annoying bug.

Additionally, the Calculator and Clock apps have been updated as well. Furthermore, Xiaomi Mi 5C owners will be happy to know that their device will be upgraded to Android O after Google launches it. Well, it is likely that you wouldn't receive the Android O immediately, but it is still a good news.

Just to recall, the specialty of Xiaomi Mi 5C is the inclusion of the company's first in-house Surge S1 chipset. The processor is teamed with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of on-board storage. A 12MP primary camera along with an 8MP shooter at the front, take care of the imaging department.

On the connectivity front, the handset offers support for 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, and USB Type-C. And yes, there's a 3.5mm audio jack.