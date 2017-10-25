Xiaomi Mi 5X Special Edition goes official; sale debuts on November 1

It has been three months since the launch the Mi 5X in China. Now, the company has announced the Mi 5X Special Edition model for those who love red.

The Xiaomi Mi 5X Special Edition is up for pre-registrations on both open and offline and the sale of the smartphone will debut on November 1. This smartphone will be priced at 1499 yuan (approx. Rs. 14,700). From the official poster, it is clear that this model of the Mi 5X will feature a pure red back cover and black at the front and this combination will definitely give the device a great and attractive look.

With the launch of the Xiaomi Mi 5X Special Edition model, the Mi 5X buyers have four color variants to choose from such as Gold, Black, Rose Gold and Red.

Except for the color, this special edition Mi 5X does not have any difference from the original one in terms of specifications. To recap on the specs, the smartphone adorns a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display with FHD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Under its hood, the device makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage capacity. There is hybrid dual SIM support that lets users expand the storage further using a microSD card.

Like the Xiaomi Mi 5X, the special edition model also flaunts a dual camera setup at its rear with Mi 6 like setup featuring a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. Also, there is a fingerprint sensor at the rear below the dual camera arrangement.

Ever since its release, the Mi 5X is available only in the Chinese market. The other markets including India got the modified Android One based Xiaomi Mi A1 instead of the Mi 5X. Apparently, we cannot expect the special edition model of the smartphone to be launched in the other regions.