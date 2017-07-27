Xiaomi Mi 6 Silver edition will go on sale on August 3

Xiaomi announced the launch of the Mi 5X smartphone and the MIUI 9 ROM at an event on Wednesday. Besides these, the company also unveiled the Mi AI Speaker in the country.

As a part of the launch event, Lei Jun, the Xiaomi CEO disclosed that they will be releasing the Silver variant of the Mi 6 sometime soon. The Mi 6 Silver variant was unveiled along with the other color variants in April but failed to make its way into the market as there were issues related to its production.

Xiaomi Mi 6 Silver edition comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity. This device is priced at 3999 yuan (approx. Rs. 38,000). Despite the fact that this edition will be made available, it has been announced that only 100 units of the device will be made available and the sale will happen on August 3. The prime reason for the limited availability is the low production yield. We know that these 100 units of the Silver Mi 6 will vanish in just a matter of seconds.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 Silver edition features a special design. Though this variant is made of stainless steel like the rest, it has own glass covering that gives a special ultra-reflective mirror like finish. The Silver edition offers a different feel to the handset. The body is electroplated as it undergoes a special electroplating process that is done in a vacuum chamber. Even a speck of dust will make the entire batch useless. Eventually, Lei Jun has stated that the production yield of the Mi 6 Silver edition is as low as 6%.