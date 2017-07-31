Xiaomi Mi 6 Special Silver Edition hands-on images surface online before sale

Xiaomi announced its flagship smartphone - Mi 6 in April this year in a few color variants. The device was also launched in a Silver color option and a special edition Ceramic variant too.

The Black, White and Blue variants were available soon after the announcement but the Silver variant faced some issues in the production process due to the special care that it requires. It is claimed that even a single speck of dust will render the entire batch of Silver Mi 6 units useless.

In the last week, Xiaomi announced the Mi 5X smartphone, the MIUI 9 and the Silver model of its flagship as well. Xiaomi revealed that the Silver edition of the Mi 6 will go on sale on August 3 and that only 100 units will be available initially.

In the meantime, a slew of hands-on photos of the Mi 6 Silver has been spotted by GizmoChina.

Special design The Mi 6 Silver Edition features a special design. The device features a stainless steel frame and has its own glass covering, which gives it an ultra-reflective mirror-like finish. The Xiaomi Mi 6 special Silver edition gives us a different feel than the other variants of the device. Hardware prowess The device is equipped with 6GB RAM and 128GB of default memory capacity that should combine to give an impressive performance. These aspects combine with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC that will render an impressive and lag-free performance. Dual camera is seen One of the leaked images of the Xiaomi Mi 6 Silver edition shows the presence of the dual camera setup at the rear with the two lenses arranged horizontally next to each other in the top left corner. Front is seen As seen above, one of the leaked hands-on images of the Mi 6 Silver variant shows the design of the smartphone's front. Notably, the design is the same as the other color variants of the smartphone. Against the blue variant One of the photos shows the Silver and Blue variants of the Xiaomi flagship next to each other as seen here.