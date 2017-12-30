These Xiaomi Mi 7 concept renders show dual camera and rear-facing fingeprint sensor

We are just a day away for the new year to begin and the number of rumors and speculations about the upcoming smartphones is increasing by the minute. One of the upcoming devices that is highly anticipated by many is the Xiaomi Mi 7. This is expected to be the first Chinese smartphone to feature the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 flagship processor.

Recently, we came across a report that the Xiaomi Mi 7 will feature a 3D facial recognition feature instead of the under-glass fingerprint sensor that many other manufacturers such as Vivo and OnePlus are trying to implement in their upcoming flagship smartphones. It is tipped that Xiaomi is focusing on developing a 3D facial recognition technology that is similar to the Face ID on the Apple iPhone X.

Based on the fresh rumor and speculations, a new set of renders have hit the web. The latest renders of the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 7 were spotted on the Chinese micro-blogging platform Weibo. These renders show a more fluidic and stunning design. Also, there appear to be drastically thin bezels at the sides, top and bottom thereby rendering a full-screen design and a display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor It makes sense to see the fingerprint sensor as the rear as the Xiaomi Mi 7 is speculated to feature a full-screen design and miss out on the on-screen fingerprint sensor. Also, there seem to be dual rear cameras with the two lenses positioned horizontally at the top left corner just like what we saw on the Xiaomi Mi 6. Wireless charging is expected The Xiaomi Mi 7 renders show that the screen has curved corners that blend nicely with the bezels. The front camera is positioned on the top left of the screen. The renders show that the smartphone might be launched in dark grey and gold color variants. Also, there are rumors that the Xiaomi Mi 7 might feature wireless charging as it appears to have a glass back. Even the Mi 6 features a glass back but the smartphone misses out on the wireless charging feature. Xiaomi Mi 7 rumored specs From the existing rumors and leaks, the Xiaomi Mi 7 is believed to be launched with two 19MP rear cameras with f/1.7 aperture and 4x optical zoom. Up front, the Xiaomi flagship smartphone is said to house a 16MP selfie camera for the selfie enthusiasts. The device is likely to launch in two variants - one with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space and the other with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space.

