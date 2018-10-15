Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite global release to debut on November 11; to be priced around Rs. 15,000

While the global release of its flagship Mi 8 series is yet to happen, Xiaomi announced two new smartphones in the lineup - Mi 8 Lite and Mi 8 Pro. These smartphones were launched in the company's home market China. Now, it looks like the global rollout of these models is nearing.

As per recent reports, the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite is all set to be released in Taiwan on the country's Single's Day, which is November 11. The Mi 8 Lute is known as the Mi 8 Youth Edition and carries the credits of being one among the first smartphones from the brand to sport a gradient color such as Dream Blue and Twilight Gold. The same device is also available in Deep Space Gray as well.

This information has been revealed by the Chinese publication ITHome and it is yet to be confirmed officially by Xiaomi Taiwan. If the smartphone is all set to be launched in Taiwan in the next month, then we can expect the company to start teasing the same in the days to come.

India launch is expected

Xiaomi usually takes a considerable time to release its flagship devices in India but the entry-level and mid-range smartphones are launched quickly in the Indian market. Earlier, there were speculations that the Mi 8 SE could be launched in the country under Rs. 20,000. Given that the Mi 8 Lite is also expected to be priced similarly, we can expect it to be launched in India in the coming months.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite price

The Mi 8 Lite was launched in three storage variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM priced at 1399 yuan (approx. Rs. 15,000), 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM priced at 1699 yuan (approx. Rs. 18,000) and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at 1999 yuan (approx. Rs. 21,000).

The highlights of this smartphone are the glass panel at its rear, notch on top of the display, dual rear cameras, 24.8MP selfie camera and more. Though there are claims regarding the global rollout of the Mi 8 Lite, there is no word regarding that of the Mi 8 Pro.