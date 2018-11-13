Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite with 4GB RAM announced officially for Rs. 14,500

Back in September this year, Xiaomi announced two new variants of its flagship smartphone called Mi 8 Pro and Mi 8 Lite. Now, the company has unveiled a toned down variant of the Mi 8 Lite with 4GB RAM. This device was launched for the Chinese market and will go on sale on November 16.

As of now, there is no word regarding its global release just like the high-end variant with 6GB RAM. Though the global release details aren't known, it is believed that this smartphone will enter the European market as Xiaomi recently entered the UK market. Also, it has planned to host an event in the US in December. However, an official confirmation from Xiaomi is awaited.

Price and availability

Notably, the Mi 8 Lite is also dubbed Mi 8 Youth in select markets. It is priced at 1399 yuan (approx. Rs. 14,500). Notably, the 6GB RAM variant of the smartphone was launched for 1699 yuan (approx. Rs. 17,800). It has been launched in deep space grey, dream blue and twilight gold colors. And, it carries the highlight of being the first Xiaomi phone to come in gradient color.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite specifications

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite was previously unveiled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. Now, the toned down variant of the smartphone comes with lesser 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space. It bestows a 6.26-inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. The screen has a notch on top resulting in an aspect ratio of 19:9. This renders an impressive screen space for users to enjoy multimedia content. The Xiaomi smartphone is equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC teamed up with Adreno 512 GPU.

On the imaging front, the Mi 8 Lite comes with a dual camera module at its rear with a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor for depth sensing. At the front, there is a single 24MP selfie camera with support for FHD video recording. It comes packed with all the necessary connectivity features. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on this device and a 3350mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0 from Qualcomm. On the software front, this one runs Android Oreo based on MIUI 9.