Xiaomi to host an event in New York on December 8

Xiaomi is a dominant player in its home market and a few other Asian markets including India. However, it has very little presence in the U.S. Now, it looks like the company is eying to strengthen its foothold in the American market too.

Well, Aaron Yang, the company's Operation Project Manager for North America has shared a Reddit post (via XDA Developers) inviting users to experience an event to happen in New York on December 8. Notably, this is the first such event hosted by Xiaomi in the country. The post asks users (residents of the US) to fill out a form to exhibit their interest in taking part in the event.

Entry into North America

The New York event to be hosted by Xiaomi in early December could mark the company's entry into the North American market. The timing of the event is really interesting. Back in March, a report tipped that the company is planning to enter the US market this year. However, as things were not easy for the Chinese companies in the US market, Xiaomi had to scrap or postpone its US entry. Even now, we can expect the company to test the waters with this event instead of launching new smartphones.

What to expect from the event?

Though there is no information regarding what we can expect from the event, we can expect the company to showcase the latest and greatest products at the event next month. As of now, there is no information regarding the venue or the timing. While all these details are likely to be revealed in the coming weeks, there are speculations that the Mi Mix 3 could be showcased at the event.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 was launched late in October. The device carries the highlight of being the first 10GB RAM smartphone to be launched in the market. It comes with several interesting and high-end specifications and features and is one of the highly-awaited global releases. If this device is showcased, we can expect the company to get some level of market presence in the US.