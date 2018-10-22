ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite with 8 GB RAM spotted on TENAA with improved cameras

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite runs on Snapdragon 660 SoC

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Xiaomi might soon launch the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite with up to 8 GB of RAM and a wide selection of colors as an affordable flagship smartphone with a design similar to the Xiaomi Mi 8.

    A Xiaomi smartphone with the name Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite is now listed on TENAA, which hints towards the imminent launch of the device in China in the next few weeks. It is speculated that the Mi 8 Lite is likely to share the stage with the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3, and is expected to launch on the 25th of October.

    Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite with 8 GB RAM spotted on TENAA with improved cameras

    The Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite is listed under the code name M1808D2TT with a new color option. According to the images found on TENAA, the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite comes with a glass sandwich design with a metallic mid-frame. The smartphone has a red-frame across the smartphone with a 2.5D curved tempered glass protection on the front and back.

    Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite specifications

    According to the TENAA listing, the smartphone comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with a notch design, running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC, coupled with 4/6 or 8 GB of RAM with 64/128 GB of internal storage. As the Mi 8 Lite is a Mi series smartphone, the device might not feature a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion. The 8 GB RAM version is also expected to come with an improved camera setup.

    TENAA listing also specifies that the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite will have a dual camera setup with a 12 MP primary sensor and an 8 MP secondary sensor (which might be a depth sensor). On the front, the device has a 24 MP selfie camera, which is likely to offer features like Face Unlock and 1080p video recording. Whereas the 4/6 GB RAM variant of the Mi 8 Lite will have a 12 MP + 5 MP dual camera setup.

    The Mi 8 Lite with 8 GB RAM will have a 3250 mAh battery, which is slightly less than the 3350 mAh battery found on the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite with 4/6 GB of RAM. Both models will run on Android 8 Oreo with MIUI skin on top. As of now, there is no information on the launch of the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite in India what so ever.

    Source

    Story first published: Monday, October 22, 2018, 7:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 22, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue