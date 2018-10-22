Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite with 8 GB RAM spotted on TENAA with improved cameras

Xiaomi might soon launch the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite with up to 8 GB of RAM and a wide selection of colors as an affordable flagship smartphone with a design similar to the Xiaomi Mi 8.

A Xiaomi smartphone with the name Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite is now listed on TENAA, which hints towards the imminent launch of the device in China in the next few weeks. It is speculated that the Mi 8 Lite is likely to share the stage with the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3, and is expected to launch on the 25th of October.

The Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite is listed under the code name M1808D2TT with a new color option. According to the images found on TENAA, the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite comes with a glass sandwich design with a metallic mid-frame. The smartphone has a red-frame across the smartphone with a 2.5D curved tempered glass protection on the front and back.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite specifications

According to the TENAA listing, the smartphone comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with a notch design, running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC, coupled with 4/6 or 8 GB of RAM with 64/128 GB of internal storage. As the Mi 8 Lite is a Mi series smartphone, the device might not feature a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion. The 8 GB RAM version is also expected to come with an improved camera setup.

TENAA listing also specifies that the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite will have a dual camera setup with a 12 MP primary sensor and an 8 MP secondary sensor (which might be a depth sensor). On the front, the device has a 24 MP selfie camera, which is likely to offer features like Face Unlock and 1080p video recording. Whereas the 4/6 GB RAM variant of the Mi 8 Lite will have a 12 MP + 5 MP dual camera setup.

The Mi 8 Lite with 8 GB RAM will have a 3250 mAh battery, which is slightly less than the 3350 mAh battery found on the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite with 4/6 GB of RAM. Both models will run on Android 8 Oreo with MIUI skin on top. As of now, there is no information on the launch of the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite in India what so ever.

