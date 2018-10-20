Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 will not feature an in-display fingerprint sensor

Xiaomi is all set for the launch of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 on the 25th of October. The company has officially confirmed that the Mi MIX 3 will carry up to 10 GB of RAM with support for 5G capability, and the Xiaomi MIX 3 is the first smartphone with these features.

And now, a leaked image of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 confirms that the phone will have a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, instead of an in-screen fingerprint sensor. The leak also confirms that the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 will have a dual camera set up at the back, similar to the Xiaomi Mi 8. The smartphone has a 2.5D curved glass back with a USB type C port at the bottom.

Another teaser hints that the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 will have a dual camera setup with a 24 MP selfie camera with an additional sensor. As of now, there is no information on the function of the additional sensor.

No in-screen fingerprint sensor

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 was speculated to come with an in-screen fingerprint sensor, but the latest leaks disapprove of the same. The company might launch a special edition of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 with an in-screen fingerprint sensor. However, as the smartphone has a glass-back, the Mi MIX 3 will support wireless charging (Qi standard).

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 specifications

The MIX 3 is expected to launch with a 6.4-inch or bigger OLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass with 2340 x 1080p resolution. The smartphone is likely to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with at least 6 GB of RAM (up to 10 GB) and 128/256/512 GB internal storage.

The device will have a dual camera setup with a 12 MP primary sensor and a 12 MP telephoto lens with support for portrait mode, and 2x optical zoom. The smartphone is expected to offer features like HDR+, 4K video recording @ 60fps.

The smartphone is expected to launch in four different color with additional special edition smartphones with features like in-screen fingerprint sensor, 3D Face Unlock and more.