Xiaomi Mi 8 and Mi Mix 2S camera upgrade to take it closer to Mi Mix 3

Xiaomi announced its flagship Mi Mix 3 on Thursday. It features a slider design, a whopping 10GB of RAM and other feature highlights. The device is touted to arrive with a superior camera, which is likely to have scored 103 points in the DxO Mark ratings, thereby surpassing the biggies such as iPhone X, Huawei P20, HTC U12+ and Galaxy Note9. This camera improvement is possible by tweaking the camera of the Mi Mix 3 in order to let it render a better performance.

Xiaomi Mi 8 and Mi Mix 2S camera update

In the meantime, Lei Jun, the co-founder of Xiaomi revealed that the Mi 8 and Mi Mix 2S, the flagship smartphones also have the Mi Mix 3 camera module. These phones perform well with the software optimizations.

The Mi Mix 3 comes with a dual-camera module at its rear. It has 12MP dual cameras with CMOS Sony IMX363 and Samsung S5K3M3+ sensors. And, Lei Jun has revealed that the R&D team at Xiaomi is working towards providing an update to both the Mi 8 and Mi Mix 2S in order to improve the camera performance.

When it comes to the camera performance, the Mi Mix 2S has achieved 97 points while the Mi 8 scored 99 points at DxO mark. Undoubtedly, we can expect the software update to improve the camera performance further and make them on par with the Mi Mix 3 in this aspect.

Dedicated camera R&D

Xiaomi started receiving acclaims for its camera performance after it built a dedicated R&D for the mobile camera units. The main focus of this department is to enhance the camera quality and integrate AI capabilities in them. Xiaomi's change in the development tactics has let the company see exceptional changes. Now, it is trying to improve the camera performance and quality instead of adding more pixels.

