Xiaomi Mi 8 priced at Rs 27,000 officially unveiled

Xiaomi Mi 8, Mi 8 Explorer's edition officially launched

    Xiaomi has officially launched its flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi 8 in China, which is the second flagship from the company in the year 2018. And also, this is the first Xiaomi smartphone to embrace an iPhone X like notch.

    The smartphone will be available in China from and retails for 2699 Yuan (Rs 28,000) for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant, which makes the Xiaomi Mi 8, the most affordable smartphone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset. Considering the Xiaomi's previous launches, the Xiaomi Mi 8 might launch in India for Rs 30,000.

    The smartphone (explorer edition) also has an in-screen fingerprint sensor with 3D Face ID and also supports Animoji which comes with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The special explorer edition also has a semi-translucent design, which showcases the internal hardware. The special edition retails for 3699 Yuan (Rs 37,000) for the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The standard version offers Infrared based face unlock with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

    Design

    The Xiaomi Mi 8 offers an all-glass display with an iPhone X like design. Yes, it has a dual camera setup like the iPhone X, notch like the iPhone X and a speaker design like the iPhone X. In fact, this is also the first Android smartphone to offer hardware-level Face ID like face unlocks using the specialized sensor. The Xioami Mi 8 also resembles the Mi MIX 2s, however, the Mi 8 has a curvier design with a compact form factor compared to the Mi MIX 2.

    Specifications

    The Xiaomi Mi 8 has a 6.21-inch display with FHD+ resolution with 19:9 aspect ratio, offering 400+ pixels per inch. After the Xiaomi Mi Note 2 and the Redmi Pro, the Xiaomi Mi 8 is the third smartphone to offer OLED display made by Samsung. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa-core chipset with 4/6 GB RAM and 64/128 GB storage. As with the most of the Mi-series smartphones, the Mi 8 also misses out on a micro SD card slot.

    In terms of benchmark scores, the Mi 8 scores an all-time high 301427 points and it is one of the few smartphones, which has surpassed 3 lakh margin on the AnTuTu. The smartphone also features dual-channel GPS and this is one of the first smartphones to offer this feature, eliminates interference from buildings and reduces signal delays, increasing the accuracy of navigation.

    The smartphone has a dual camera setup with a 12MP RGB sensor and a 12 MP telephoto lens, which offers portrait mode and x2 lossless zoom. In terms of performance, the phone scores 105 points in DXOMark for photos and 99 points for videos, which is a greater score than the Apple iPhone X. For the front-facing camera, the smartphone uses a 20 MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture with a front-facing flash. Both smartphones run on Android 8.1 Oreo with custom MIUI 9.5 on top and are also the first set of smartphones to receive MIUI 10.

