ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth edition price out; to cost around Rs. 21,000

Here’s how much the Mi 8 Youth could cost.

By:

Related Articles

    For the past few days, we have come across reports regarding a cheaper variant of the Mi 8 alleged dubbed Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth edition. It is quite confusing as the company already has the Mi 8 SE, which is also a cheaper variant to the Mi 8 added to its portfolio. This upcoming smartphone is said to be launched in multiple color variants as it is focused on the young Mi fans.

    Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth edition price out; to cost around Rs. 21,000

    We have already come across a few tidbits regarding this device such as the key specifications revealed by a TENAA listing. Now, the alleged pricing of the smartphone has been leaked online.

    Alleged Mi 8 Youth price

    Going by a GizChina report citing a handwritten poster in a mall in China, it looks like the Mi 8 Youth Edition will be priced at 1,999 yuan (approx. Rs. 21,000). Though there is no word regarding when exactly this smartphone might be launched, it is hinted that the launch will happen in mid-September. Eventually, the authenticity of the same is doubted.

    Leaked TENAA specifications

    From the leaked TENAA specifications, it looks like the Mi 8 Youth Edition will have similar specifications to the Mi 8 SE. The smartphone might make use of a Snapdragon 710 SoC. This processor could be paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space.

    The smartphone is believed to flaunt a 6.26-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 19:9 aspect ratio as there is a notch on top. It might feature a dual camera unit at the rear with a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. The selfie camera could be a 24MP one while that of the SE is a 20MP sensor. From the previous reports, it is likely for the device to arrive with a 3400mAh battery with support for fast charging.

    But these aspects are based on the existing reports and we cannot expect them to be legitimate. We need to wait for official confirmation from the company to know more about the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone. Until then, we have to take this information with a grain of salt.

    Read More About: xiaomi news smartphones
    Story first published: Sunday, September 9, 2018, 6:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 9, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue