Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth edition price out; to cost around Rs. 21,000

For the past few days, we have come across reports regarding a cheaper variant of the Mi 8 alleged dubbed Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth edition. It is quite confusing as the company already has the Mi 8 SE, which is also a cheaper variant to the Mi 8 added to its portfolio. This upcoming smartphone is said to be launched in multiple color variants as it is focused on the young Mi fans.

We have already come across a few tidbits regarding this device such as the key specifications revealed by a TENAA listing. Now, the alleged pricing of the smartphone has been leaked online.

Alleged Mi 8 Youth price

Going by a GizChina report citing a handwritten poster in a mall in China, it looks like the Mi 8 Youth Edition will be priced at 1,999 yuan (approx. Rs. 21,000). Though there is no word regarding when exactly this smartphone might be launched, it is hinted that the launch will happen in mid-September. Eventually, the authenticity of the same is doubted.

Leaked TENAA specifications

From the leaked TENAA specifications, it looks like the Mi 8 Youth Edition will have similar specifications to the Mi 8 SE. The smartphone might make use of a Snapdragon 710 SoC. This processor could be paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space.

The smartphone is believed to flaunt a 6.26-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 19:9 aspect ratio as there is a notch on top. It might feature a dual camera unit at the rear with a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. The selfie camera could be a 24MP one while that of the SE is a 20MP sensor. From the previous reports, it is likely for the device to arrive with a 3400mAh battery with support for fast charging.

But these aspects are based on the existing reports and we cannot expect them to be legitimate. We need to wait for official confirmation from the company to know more about the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone. Until then, we have to take this information with a grain of salt.