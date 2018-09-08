Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth gets listed on TENAA; to arrive with Snapdragon 710 SoC

After the launch of the Mi 8 flagship series, it looks like the company is working on an affordable variant of the Mi 8 allegedly dubbed Mi 8 Youth. As its name indicates, this new smartphone is expected to be aimed at the young smartphone users interested in taking selfies and listening to music.

A few days back, we came across a report suggesting that two Xiaomi smartphones are in the making - Mi 8 Youth and Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint editions. Now, we have more details regarding the Youth edition, thanks to a TENAA listing.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth specifications

According to a Weibo post that has revealed the specifications of the Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth, the device might arrive with a 6.26-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. The screen will have an aspect ratio of 19:9, the post suggests as there will be a notch display. The post goes on revealing that there will be a Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space. At the rear, the device might have a dual camera module comprising a 12MP primary sensor and a 2MP/5MP secondary sensor. The selfie camera is a 24MP sensor, which is expected to make the device a selfie-centric one.

In addition to these aspects, the Weibo post does reveal that there will be a 3350mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0. In comparison to the Mi 8 SE also using Snapdragon 710 SoC, this battery is more capacious. So, we can expect it to provide a longer backup. But the larger display on the Youth edition makes us double if the battery life will be any higher.

TENAA listing details

Besides the specifications, the TENAA listing suggests that the device might have a model number MT1808D2TE. And, it suggests that the smartphone might be launched in an array of colors such as Green, Silver, Gray, Pink, Red, Blue, White, Rose Gold and Black. It also reveals that the smartphone might measure 156.4 x 75 x 7.5 mm in dimensions and 169 grams in weight.

Given that we have most of the details of the Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth edition at this point in time, we can expect the device to be unveiled sometime soon. Let's wait for a few more days to weeks for an official confirmation regarding the same.