Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth and Screen Fingerprint editions could be in the making

In May, Xiaomi took the wraps off its Mi 8 flagship lineup with the launch of the Mi 8, Mi 8 SE and Mi 8 Explorer Edition. Now, while the global release of these devices is yet to debut, there are claims that the company might arrive with two new models in the same series.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, Xiaomi will soon launch two smartphones dubbed Mi 8 Youth and Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition in its home market China. The Youth version is said to arrive in three storage variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The smartphone will arrive in three color options - Gold, Blue and Space Gray.

When it comes to the Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint edition, this smartphone is said to arrive in two storage configurations such as 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. This one is said to be launched in two colors - Black and Gold.

Could be similar to Xiaomi Mi 8 series

It is believed that these smartphones will be very much similar to the existing Mi 8 SE and Mi 8 Explorer Edition. This is not surprising as these phones are the base to the devices likely in the making. The Youth variant is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 710 SoC as the Mi 8 SE and the Screen Fingerprint edition is said to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor as seen on the Explorer Edition.

Xiaomi Mi 8 India launch

According to a recent report, the Xiaomi Mi 8 will be launched in India sometime this year. It is expected to be priced around Rs 30,000 price mark to compete with the like of the OnePlus 6 and the Asus ZenFone 5z. If Xiaomi is planning to launch the Xiaomi Mi 8 in India at a much competitive pricing, then the device might be an attraction for the premium flagship smartphone buyers in the country. And, it could pose a challenge to the Poco F1 with a similar pricing and almost similar hardware aspects.