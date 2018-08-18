Xiaomi Mi 8 might soon launch in India: Expected to be priced at Rs 30,000

Xiaomi is all set for the launch of the Xiaomi Poco F1 in India on the 22nd of August 2018. According to rumors, the Poco F1 could be the most affordable smartphone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. This is a slight tone-downed version of the Xiaomi Mi 8.

And now, according to a report, the company is also planning to launch the Xiaomi Mi 8 as well. According to the report from 91Mobile, three different vendors have confirmed that the Xiaomi Mi 8 will be launched in India and is expected to be priced around Rs 30,000 price mark to compete with the like of the OnePlus 6 and the Asus ZenFone 5z.

If Xiaomi is planning to launch the Xiaomi Mi 8 in India (which was recently launched in Pakistan) then the Xiaomi Poco F1 might become obsolete in just a few weeks as the Xiaomi Mi 8 seems like a better option than the Poco F1. However, the if the company launches the Poco F1 at a much competitive pricing, then the Xiaomi Mi 8 might serve as the premium flagship smartphone in India.

Xiaomi Mi 8 specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 8 has a 6.21-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution along with a notch on top of the display similar to the Apple iPhone X. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with 6/8 GB RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage with no micro SD card slot.

In terms of design, the Xiaomi Mi 8 resembles the Apple iPhone X with a glass sandwich design and a dual vertical camera setup on the back of the smartphone. However, unlike the Apple iPhone X, the Xiaomi Mi 8 does not support wireless charging.

In terms of optics, the smartphone has a dual 12 MP cameras with standard and a telephoto lens and on the front, the device has a 20 MP selfie camera, which supports Face Unlock even in a low light situation using Infrared technology.

The smartphone has a 3400 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port, which also doubles as an audio jack, as the smartphones do not have a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. Finally, the Xiaomi Mi 8 runs on Android 8.1 Oreo OS with MIUI skin and the device will be updated to MIUI 10 and Android 9 Pie in the future.