Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth Edition retail box surfaces online; hints at Snapdragon 660

Earlier it has been reported that the smartphone maker Xiaomi is gearing up to unveil its Mi 8X and Mi 8 Youth Edition on September 19, which is today. Now a new report has surfaced on the web showing the part of the retail box of the upcoming smartphone. The leaked images suggest that the device will arrive with as Mi 8 Youth Edition. The specification on the retail box seems to come from a Taiwan version of the phone.

The retail box revealed that the smartphone will sport a 6.56-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2280pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The display also carries a notch on the top. According to TENAA listing the smartphone will be fueled by a 3250mAh battery and comes in 4GB, 6GB, 8GB of RAM along with 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB of onboard storage.

The leaked retail box suggests that the Mi 8X Youth will be powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC. On the other hand, the TENAA listing suggests that the phone will come with a Snapdragon 710 SoC. According to a report, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will be powered by Snapdragon 710. Let's see what we are going to get with the new smartphone from the company.

Leaked renders of the smartphone suggest that the phone will house a fingerprint scanner on the rear panel. While there are rumours which suggest that the top-notch variant will come equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is expected to be launch in two gradient colour options Blue-Violent and Twilight Gold, and black, rose gold, gold, white, blue, red, pink, gray, silver, green, and one unnamed hue.

Recently, the company has teased the poster on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. The teaser reveals a launch event for September 19 which is going to held at Chengdu, China. The image also shows the number 8 in the background of the city. The teaser also suggests that the smartphone belongs to the Mi-Series and it will be launch next Wednesday. The design outlet of the teaser is very much similar to the one which company has posted earlier this week.