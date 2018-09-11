Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth expected to launch on September 19: Specs and features

Mi 8 smartphone has been reported in too many rumors for quite a time now. The specifications of the smartphone are also leaked in many reports. Now a report surfaced on the web claiming that the phone with model number M1808D2TE is going to be unveiled in Chengdu on September 19 at the official event of Xiaomi. The company has confirmed that the launch date of the smartphones without revealing the name of the device.

However, rumors are expecting that the company is going to launch the Mi 8 Youth next week. There are also chances of launch Xiaomi Mi 8X which has been reported in few leaks.

The company has teased the poster on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. The teaser reveals a launch event for September 19 which is going to held at Chengdu, China. The image also shows the number 8 in the background of the city. The teaser also suggests that the smartphone belongs to the Mi-Series and it will be launch next Wednesday. The design outlet of the teaser is very much similar to the one which company has posted earlier this week.

Moreover, a Xiaomi smartphone with the same model number was spotted on TENAA certification. Also, the smartphone was spotted in a leak which disclosed the design of the phone in the live mages, but the specification of the phone was not disclosed.

According to the leaks and rumors, the Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth is said to be fueled by a 3,250mAh battery. The smartphone is expected to launch in three variant with 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM and 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB storage variant respectively.

The smartphone is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo. On the optical front, it is said to offer dual rear camera setup with 4K support. The leak has also indicated that the phone will come with 19:9 display with a display notch on top. The Mi 8 Youth is expected to come with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner too.