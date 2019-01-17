Xiaomi Mi 9 new concept render with bezel-less display and more

Xiaomi is all set to launch its upcoming new flagship smartphone for 2019. The company is gearing up to launch Xiaomi Mi 9 and the leaks are already starting surfacing on the web. The concept design of the phone was already leaked, but today a new render has emerged on the web showcasing a minimal bezel display design along with a water drop notch.

The new concept renders show that the smartphone will sport a virtually bezel-less display. All the side of the Mi 9 is seen with a very thin bezel which makes it full view display phone. Even the bottom chin comes with very minimal bezel.

According to the render, the device will also feature a waterdrop notch on the top, which will only house the front camera in it. Previous leaks suggest that the Xiaomi Mi 9 will sports a 6.4-inch full-screen display with a resolution of 2K along with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9.

The leak renders also suggest, that the phone will sport a triple camera set up on the back along with an LED flash. The camera module is placed on the top left corner of the phone and the cameras are aligned vertically. As per the reports, the phone will feature a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX586 sensor, 18-megapixel secondary sensor, and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor.

Moreover, the rear panel doesn't show any fingerprint scanner on it, which clearly indicates that the phone will house an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is expected that the smartphone will make use of Xiaomi's newly improved fingerprint sensor technology which was announced recently. Moreover, it will also support 3D facial recognition for unlocking the phone.

The smartphone is said to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855 Soc. However, there is no information on whether the phone will use the X50 LTE modem or not for 5G connectivity.

Source