Xiaomi Mi 9 to feature over 24W fast charging technology, hints CEO

Xiaomi implemented major changes since the advent of 2019. The first notable mention is the split of the Redmi brand and the launch of the first smartphone under the sub-brand - the Redmi Note 7. The company is also bullish to sell over 1 million units of this device this month itself. While this smartphone comes with many notable highlights such as Snapdragon 660 SoC, an affordable price tag and 18W fast charging support, it does not come bundled with a fast charger.

While the company's CEO Lei Jun was endorsing this 18W charger for the latest Redmi smartphone on Weibo, a user inquired if the Mi 9, the upcoming Xiaomi phone will arrive with 24W fast charging support. To this question, he has given an affirmative reply, which says "better" on translating.

Xiaomi Mi 9 rumored specifications

So far, we have come across rumors and speculations regarding the upcoming Mi flagship smartphone codenamed Cepheus. It is speculated that this one could be the codename of the Xiaomi Mi 9. As per a Geekbench listing of this smartphone, it is likely to run Android Pie out of the box and get the power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with various RAM and storage capacities. The base variant is said to feature 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space.

Previous reports also reveal that this smartphone from Xiaomi could arrive with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch at its top. And, it is likely to house a 3500mAh battery sans the wireless charging support. While the previous set of reports point out at 32W fast charging support, we can expect it to support a better technology than 24W fast charging.

When it comes to the camera department, the Xiaomi phone is believed arrive with a 48MP camera with Sony IMX586 sensor. Notably, the Redmi Note 7 came with a 48MP Samsung sensor. The device is likely to sport a triple camera setup with a 12MP secondary sensor and 3D TOF sensors alongside the primary 48MP sensor.

Given that the company will focus on the Mi lineup separately, we can expect the upcoming device to flaunt a new design with the prime focus being the premium looks and feel.