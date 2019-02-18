ENGLISH

Xiaomi Mi 9 pricing leaked: Costs less than the OnePlus 6T

Xiaomi Mi 9 will be available in four storage/design models

    Xiaomi is all set for the launch of the Xiaomi Mi 9, the first smartphone from the company with a triple camera setup. The company has teased most of the features of the Mi 9, except for the pricing. And, the possible pricing for all four variants of the Mi 9 has been leaked online.

    According to the leak, the base variant of the Xiaomi Mi 9 is expected to cost 3299 Yuan or Rs 32,999, whereas the high-end variant will cost 4999 Yuan or Rs 49,999. Here are the complete details on the pricing of the Xiaomi Mi 9.

    • The base variant of the Xiaomi Mi 9 comes with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage and retails for 3299 Yuan or Rs 32,999.
    • The second variant of the Xiaomi Mi 9 offers 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, and retails for 3499 Yuan or Rs 34,999,
    • The third variant of the Xiaomi Mi 9 comes with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage and is expected to cost 3699 Yuan or Rs 36,999.
    • Lastly, the high-end Transparent variant of the Xiaomi Mi 9 comes with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage and is expected to cost 4999 Yuan or Rs 49,999.
    Xiaomi Mi 9 features

    All four variants of the Xiaomi Mi 9 will have an all-glass unibody design with a triple camera setup on the back and a water-drop notch on the front. Do note that all four variants of the Mi 9 will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor as a standard feature with support for Face Unlock.

    The only difference between the standard variants and the Transparent variant will be the external look. The transparent Mi 9 will have visible internals, whereas the standard variants of the Xiaomi Mi 9 will have a dual or multi-tone back panel.

    At least at the time of launch, the Xiaomi Mi 9 will be the most affordable smartphone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. Do note that the Xiaomi Mi 9 is also one of the first smartphones in the Mi series to support wireless charging with 22W fast charging via USB type C. The Xiaomi Mi 9 is most likely to compete against the likes of the OnePlus 7 and the Asus ZenFone 6.

     

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 0:03 [IST]
