Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro - A Rebranded Version Of Redmi K20 Pro Launched: Price And Specifications

Xiaomi's Mi 9T Pro, which is a rebranded version of the Redmi K20 Pro has been officially launched in Europe. Currently, it is available in France, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The main selling points of the new device include- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, FHD+ AMOLED screen, triple rear cameras, and a pop-up selfie camera.

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro, Mi 9T Price And Colors

Mi 9T Pro price for its 6GB RAM/64GB ROM variant starts at EUR 399 (approx. Rs. 31,500). And, goes up to EUR 449 (approx. Rs. 35,500) for its 6GB RAM/128GB ROM variant. The smartphone is available in Carbon Black, Flame Red, Glacier Blue, and Pearl White colors. The smartphone can be availed from both Amazon and mi.com for online.

On the other hand, the Mi 9T which is yet to be launched in India is expected to price at Rs. 25,890 for the 6GB RAM / 64GB ROM variant. It is likely to arrive in Carbon Black, Glacier Blue, and Flame Red color options.

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro Features, Specs

The Mi 9T Pro comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone's triple rear camera setup, which we mentioned as one of the highlights include- a 48MP, an 8MP, and 13MP sensors. It uses a 20MP selfie snapper and runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top.

The device has connectivity aspects like Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, and GPS. It is fitted with a 4,000 mAh battery backup along with 27W fast charging support.

Other Smartphones In Offing

Xiaomi recently said that it is prepping up for the launch of the Redmi Note 8 smartphone. The company's head suggested that the device could come with a quad-camera setup at the rear, a larger battery, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a high screen-to-body ratio. The company also confirmed the launch of a TV at an event on August 29 in China.

