    Xiaomi Mi 9 With 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage Now Official

    Xiaomi unveiled its flagship smartphone - the Mi 9 in February during the MWC 2019. The device was announced with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Now, the device has been launched with an upgraded storage option in China. Following are the details:

    Xiaomi Mi 9 With 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage Now Official

     

    Xiaomi Mi 9 New Variant Specifications And Availability:

    The new variant of the Mi 9 offers a storage space of 256GB paired with 8GB RAM. The new model is restricted to the Chinese market and is yet to be launched in the global markets.

    In terms of pricing, the new model has been priced at RMB 3,299 (Rs. 33,253 approx) and is available for pre-order. It will go up for sale starting August 14 in China. The base variant of the device that offers 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage retails at RMB 2,599 (Rs. 26,206 approx), while the mid variant is priced at RMB 2,999 (Rs. 30,220 approx).

    Hardware Packed Inside the Mi 9:

    The Mi 9 is one of the most premium handsets in the Mi series which runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 855 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It flaunts a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080 x 2280 pixel resolution and 19:5:9 aspect ratio. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6 and incorporates a fingerprint scanner for security.

    For optics, the Mi 9 is equipped with a triple-lens setup with a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor, a 12MP, and a 16MP sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 20MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

    The smartphone ships with an Android Pie-based MIUI 10 user interface. A 3,000mAh battery unit with 27W fast charging keeps the processor ticking.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 14:40 [IST]
