ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Xiaomi Mi 9T and Mi 9T Pro Global Launch Today – Expected Price In India

    By
    |

    Xiaomi the Chinese smartphone makers is ready to launch its Mi 9T series today for the global markets. It has been widely reported that the company will launch the Redmi K20 series rebranded as Mi 9T. The Redmi K20 series was already launched in the Chinese market. The official teaser has already confirmed that the smartphone will arrive with an in-display fingerprint sensor, pop-up camera and lot more. Here is what you can expect from the Xiaomi Mi 9T series.

    Xiaomi Mi 9T and Mi 9T Pro Global Launch – Expected Price In India

     

    It has been reported that the company is planning to host launch events in multiple cities today. Meanwhile, it is also reported that the Mi 9T Pro was listed for sale in the Philippines and Netherlands-based e-store at the starting of this month.

    However, the company has already teased the smartphone on its Twitter handle which disclosed that the smartphones will sport a 48-megapixel camera sensor along with a 4000mAh battery and Snapdragon chipset.

    Xiaomi Mi 9T, Mi 9T Pro Expected Price

    In a recent listing on Bulgarian site the Mi 9T was up for grabs at BGN 769.90 (roughly Rs. 30,900) for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The listing also shows that the phone will be available in black colour. The Philippines listing shows that the base variant was sold for PHP 19,000 (approx Rs. 25,500) and the higher variant with 128GB storage for PHP 21,000 (approx Rs. 28, 100).

    Xiaomi Mi 9T and Mi 9T Pro Global Launch – Expected Price In India

     

    But according to rumors K20 series will be rebranded as Mi 9T in the global market. If this turns to be true then the price will be somewhere the same around the Chinese pricing. Just to recall, the Redmi K20 Pro was launch in Chine with a starting price of CNY 2,499 (approx Rs 25,200) for 6GB RAM + 64GB storage. The 6GB RAM with 128GB storage is up for sale at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 26,200), and 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB variants for CNY 2,799 (approx Rs. 28,200), and CNY 2,999 (approx Rs. 30,200) respectively.

    Let's see what the company is going to bring to the table this time most probably it will be the Mi 9T. We have to wait for the Indian Pricing.

    Read More About: xiaomi mi 9t xiaomi smartphone news
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 11:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 12, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue