Xiaomi Mi A2 will be an Amazon India exclusive; to be priced around Rs. 20,000

The Mi A2 unveiled alongside the Mi A2 Lite is eagerly awaited by the Xiaomi fans in India. By now, you would be knowing that the Mi A2 will be launched in India on August 8 until you had been living under the rock. Also, it is known that the Lite variant isn't going to make its way into the country. Now, there is juicier information about its availability in India.

Well, Xiaomi Mi A2 launched in Spain last week will be an Amazon India exclusive. The online retailer has created a dedicated page for the smartphone. There is a 'Notify Me' button on this page for the interested buyers to get notified when the device is available. In addition to Amazon, the smartphone will also be listed on Mi.com.

Key features of Mi A2 highlighted

The page on Amazon India shows the highlighted features of the Mi A2. It lists the key features such as the dual rear cameras, Android One certification and chipset. Similar to its predecessor, this one will also belong to the Android One program. It has been launched with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and will get swift updates to Android P.

Xiaomi Mi A2 price in India

For now, there is no information on how much the Xiaomi Mi A2 will be priced in the country. In Spain, the device was launched in three variants and there is an expectation of its pricing in India based on the same. The base variant with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at €249 (approx. Rs. 20,000), the mid-variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at €279 (approx. Rs. 22,500) and the high-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at €349 (approx. Rs. 28,100). If it comes out at this pricing, we can expect it to rival the Nokia 7 Plus.

Official invite is out

Xiaomi's India Head, Manu Kumar Jain already confirmed that the Mi A2 will be launched in India on August 8. In addition to the same, the company recently shared an official invite of the launch event on its Twitter handle confirming the launch date of the device. Going by the invite, the launch event is said to happen on August 8 at 4 PM in New Delhi.