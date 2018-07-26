Xiaomi Mi A2 India launch pegged for August 8; invites are out

Xiaomi's Android One smartphones - the Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite were launched at an event in Spain on July 24. Soon after the launch, Xiaomi India's Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter to confirm that the Mi A2 will be launched in India on August 8. He further revealed that the Mi A2 Lite will not come to India.

Now, Xiaomi India has taken to Twitter to share the invite of the August 8 launch of the Mi A2 in New Delhi at 4 PM. As confirmed by the country head, there is no word of the Mi A2 Lite in the media invite shared by the company.

Xiaomi Mi A2 specifications

Talking about its specifications, the Mi A2 is none other than the international variant of the Mi 6X. It runs Android One, a pure avatar of the Android 8.1 Oreo instead of MIUI. The other specifications of the smartphone remain identical to that of the Mi 6X.

To recap, the Xiaomi Mi A2 bestows a 5.99-inch FHD+ IPS display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under its hood, the device makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC. This processor has four Kryo 260 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and another set of four Kryo 260 cores clocked at 1.8GHz.

It has been launched in three variants - base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and the other variants with 6GB RAM RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space. There is no microSD card slot for additional storage.

For imaging, the Xiaomi smartphone bestows a dual-camera setup at its rear with a 12MP primary sensor and a 20MP secondary sensor. The 12MP primary sensor comes with a Sony IMX376 sensor with f/1.75 aperture, 4K video recording and PDAF. The 20MP sensor uses a Sony IMX486 sensor with similar aperture and features. There is a 20MP selfie camera with LED flash, FHD 1080p video recording and f/2.2 aperture. The device also uses AI to capture better images.

The connectivity aspects of the Mi A2 include dual-SIM support, dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, FM Radio, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and IR port. There is a USB Type-C port but no 3.5mm headphone jack. The Mi A2 has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock for security. A 3000mAh battery powers the smartphone from within and is rumored to support Quick Charge 4.0 only in India. In the other markets, it will support Quick Charge 3.0 for fast charging.