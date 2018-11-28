Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite Android 9 Pie update starts rolling out

Xiaomi has been fairly active in rolling out updates for its smartphones. The tech giant had recently released a stable MIUI 10 update for its last years offering Redmi Note 4 and also for Mi Max 3. Now, it's the Mi A2 Lite which has started receiving the latest Android 9 Pie update.

As per a report from XDA developers, some Mi A2 Lite users have reportedly started receiving the Android 9 Pie update on their smartphones. The update reportedly was first spotted by a user in Poland and has made its way to the Mi A2 Lite smartphones following the release of Android Pie beta. The latest Android Pie update also brings along the November security patch and some tweaks and improvements to the device.

The update weighs 1.8GB in size and is being rolled out as an OTA update. The update should seed automatically to the Mi A2 Lite smartphones and if in case the update is not available for your devices, you can check for the update manually. The steps to check the update manually are fairly simple, all you need to do is head to the Settings > About Phone > System Updates > Check for Updates.

The changelog does not reveal any specific changes which the latest update will bring, however, it does bring the FM radio. The update is further expected to enhance the overall user experience on the smartphone. Considering that the Mi A2 Lite comes under the Android One program, we can expect a timely rollout of Android updates and security patches for the device.

Xiamoi Mi A2 Lite specifications and features:

The Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite flaunts a 5.8-inch IPS LCD display panel which has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. In terms of optics, the smartphone flaunts a dual-lens rear camera module comprising of a 12MP primary lens with a f/2.2 aperture and a 5MP secondary lens with a same f/2.2 aperture. To capture selfies and to make video calls there is a 5MP front camera.

The Mi A2 Lite is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor clocked at 2.0GHz and paired with Adreno 506 GPU. The device is available in 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage variants. The native storage is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.