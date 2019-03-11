ENGLISH

    Xiaomi Mi A2 now available for Rs 11,999 after a hefty price cut: Should you buy?

    Xiaomi Mi A2 is the only Xiaomi smartphone available in India with stock Android OS

    By
    |

    The Xiaomi Mi A2 is the only stock Android smartphone available in India. The smartphone was launched in India for Rs 16,999 (for the base variant), and after the third price cut, the device is now available at Rs 11,999, making it one of the best smartphones under Rs 12,000 price tag.

    Xiaomi Mi A2 now available for Rs 11,999 after a hefty price cut

     

    Do note that, the Redmi Note 6 Pro has also received a similar price cut, and now available for Rs 11,999.

    Which one should you consider? Redmi Note 6 Pro or Mi A2

    The Xiaomi Mi A2 definitely has some added advantages over the Redmi Note 6 Pro. The Xiaomi Mi A2 has a premium design (considering the design of the Redmi Note 6 Pro) with the more powerful processor and a more capable camera sensor with a 12 MP + 20 MP dual camera setup.

    Similarly, the Redmi Note 6 Pro has a bigger battery and a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is missing on the Xiaomi Mi A2. If you are looking for a camera and performance oriented smartphone, then go with the Mi A2. If you are looking for a battery-life oriented smartphone, then the Redmi Note 6 Pro has a bigger battery, which offers better battery backup.

    Do note the Xiaomi Mi A2 runs on Android 9 Pie, and the device will receive Android Q update by the end of 2019. Whereas, the Redmi Note 6 Pro runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with MIUI 10 skin on top.

     

    The Redmi Note 6 Pro offers a microSD card slot, albeit, a hybrid SIM slot, which can accept two nano SIM cards or a SIM and a microSD card, whereas the Xiaomi Mi A2 does not feature a microSD card slot.

    Verdict

    Go for the Xiaomi Mi A2 if you are looking for an Android smartphone with stock Android, premium-looking design, USB type C port, and good cameras.

    Go for the Redmi Note 6 Pro for a battery backup, MIUI 10 OS, and the 3.5mm headphone jack.

    Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2019, 15:39 [IST]
