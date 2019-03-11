Redmi Note 6 Pro now available for Rs 11,999. Should you consider it in 2019? News oi-Vivek Redmi Note 6 Pro has a better camera setup compared to the Redmi Note 7

Xiaomi India launched the Redmi Note 6 Pro back in November 2018 for a starting price of Rs 13,999. In the last few months, the smartphone has received a bit of a price cut. And now, the smartphone is available at an all-time-low price tag.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro is now officially available for Rs 11,999 for the base variant with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, whereas the 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage is available for Rs 15,999. The new prices are already live on Mi.com and Flipkart.

Should you buy the Redmi Note 6 Pro in 2019?

The Redmi Note 6 Pro does not have a chance against the Redmi Note 6 Pro. However, the Redmi Note 6 Pro can be considered as a Redmi Note 7 alternative, which also retails for Rs 11,999 (for the 4 GB RAM and 64 internal storage).

If the camera is your main priority, then the Redmi Note 6 Pro definitely has a better camera setup compared to the Redmi Note 7. The Redmi Note 7 definitely has some advantages over the Note 6 Pro, as the device comes with a premium design, water-drop notch, and an USB type C port.

Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications

The Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with a 6.26-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, flaunting an iPhone XS style notch with dual selfie cameras. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC powers the Note 6 Pro with 4/6 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The Note 6 Pro in total has four cameras (two on the front and two on the back), which is also the first Redmi smartphone to launch in India with a quad-camera solution. The primary camera setup consists of a 12 MP primary RGB sensor with an 11.4µm size sensor and an f/1.9 aperture in collaboration with a 5 MP depth camera. The secondary camera setup has a 20 MP primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and a 2 MP depth sensor.

Just like the Redmi Note 3, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 5, and the Note 5 Pro, the Redmi Note 6 Pro has a massive 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support. The Note 6 Pro runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with MIUI 10 skin, and the device is expected to receive Android 9 Pie update via future software update.