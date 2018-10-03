Xiaomi Mi A2 Paytm Mall offer: Here’s how to get Rs. 3,000 discount

Xiaomi Mi A2 that was launched in India in August starting from Rs. 16,999. The smartphone was made available on flash sale via Amazon India and the official Xiaomi online store. Now, this smartphone is available on open sale today for the interested buyers to grab hold of it.

If you want to purchase the Xiaomi Mi A2 on discount, you can get it with attractive discounts via Paytm Mall. Notably, the smartphone is available with 10% cashback offer in using select bank credit and debit cards.

How to buy Xiaomi Mi A2 under discount

The high-end variant of the Mi A2 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space is available on Paytm Mall for as low as Rs. 13,900. The Paytm Mall off can be availed in the form of both ICICI bank and Paytm cashback.

The second-generation Android One smartphone from Xiaomi at various price points as it is sold by different sellers with a maximum pricing of Rs. 17,490. Irrespective of the seller, the price and color of the smartphone is available at 10% cashback on using the promo code MOB10. So, the maximum discount could be Rs. 1,749 if the device is priced at Rs. 17,490. In addition to this, there is an additional 10% cashback on using an ICICI Bank debit or credit card for the purchase until October 5.

On using the promo code MOB10 on checkout and using an ICICI Bank card for the purchase, Mi A2 will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 13,900 to Rs. 14,000. This is almost Rs. 3,000 lesser than the cost of the device on Mi.com and Amazon India.

Xiaomi Mi A2 specifications

The Mi A2 is the second Android One smartphone from the company and the sequel to the Mi A2 launched last year. The device runs stock Android 8.1 Oreo and is likely to get the Android Pie update soon. Notably, it received the Android Pie beta update lately.

The smartphone comes fitted with a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9.It makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC and there are dual rear cameras with 12MP + 20MP sensors. There is a 20MP selfie camera with a dedicated LED flash at the front.