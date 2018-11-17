Xiaomi Mi A2 receives Android 9 Pie update: How to download and install?

As promised at the time of the launch of the Xiaomi Mi A2, the company has released Android 9 Pie software update for the 2nd generation Android One smartphone in India. The Android 9 Pie update is now being rolled out to the Xiaomi Mi A2 across the country, which is the latest Mobile Operating system from Google.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 was launched in the August of 2018 with Android 8.1 Oreo, with a promise that the smartphone will get the regular software and security updates up to 2 years, and now, the company is kept its obligation to update the device to Android 9 Pie by the end of 2018.

How to download and install?

To install Android 9 Pie software update on your Xiaomi Mi A2 smartphone, go to Settings> About device > System updates > Check for software update. Connect to a high-speed Wi-Fi network for an un-interrupted update experience with at least 70% battery life.

Android 9 Pie

With the Android 9 Pie software update, the Xiaomi Mi A2 will offer a Google Pixel 3 like user experience with improved battery efficiency, digital well being, gesture-based navigation system and a lot more. Here are the complete set of features that are being offered by the Android 9 Pie.

Xiaomi Mi A2 specifications

The Xiaomi Mi A2 comes with a 5.99-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The smartphone has a full metal unibody design with a dual camera setup on the back and a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. In terms of design, the Xiaomi Mi A2 does look similar to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro.

The Mi A2 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC with 4/6 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB internal storage. Unlike the Mi A1, the A2 does not support memory expansion via microSD card slot.

The smartphone has a dual camera setup on the back with a 12 MP RGB sensor and a 20 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has a single 20 MP camera with 1080p video recording capability.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 houses a 3060 mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ via USB type C port. It is also important to know that the Xiaomi Mi A2 does miss out on the 3.5 mm headphone jack, and the retail unit ships with a type-C to 3.5mm headphone jack dongle.

