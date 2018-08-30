Xiaomi Mi A2 and Redmi 5A up for flash sale in India: Price and offers

The most famous Xiaomi A2 smartphone is all set to go on its third flash sale today in India. This is the third sale as all the previous flash sales went out of stock within a fraction of minutes. So, buyer, this is another opportunity to grab the smartphone. Alongside the company is also putting the affordable Redmi 5A in the flash sale. Both the smartphone flash sale will kick start at 12 pm IST on Mi.com. Buyers can also head to Amazon India for Mi A2 and Flipkart for the Redmi 5A.

Xiaomi Mi A2 and Redmi Mi 5A price and offers

The Mi A2 launched with a price tag of Rs 16,999 in India for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The top-notch model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is still not available for grab in India.

The smartphone will come with 3-month of Hungama Music subscription. The phone will also come with a cashback of worth Rs 2,200 for the Jio customers, along with a 4.5TB complimentary data. If you are an Amazon buyer then you will get an additional 5 percent instant discount on HDFC bank credit or debit card purchase. You can also avail the smartphone on no-cost-EMI from the HDFC debit or credit card.

The Redmi 5A comes in two variants in India, one with 2GB RAM and another with 3GB. The smartphone will be out for sale for Rs 5,999 and Rs 6,999 respectively. Jio users will get a cashback of Rs 2,200 along with free Hungama Music for 3 months.

Xiaomi Mi A2 and Redmi 5A specs

The smartphone sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1080x2160 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. It runs on stock Android 8.1 Oreo, as a part of the Android One programme.

It has a dual-rear camera with the combination of 12MP + 20MP primary and secondary camera sensors along with an LED flash. On the front, it houses 20 MP camera for selfies and video calls. The Xiaomi Mi A2 sports a 3,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0.

On the other hand, Redmi 5A sports a 5-inch HD display. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 425 SoC, paired with 2GB and 3GB RAM options. The Redmi 5A has 16GB and 32GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 128GB via microSD card. The Xiaomi Redmi 5A packs a 3,000mAh battery and runs on Android Nougat.