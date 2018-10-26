Xiaomi Mi A2 with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage launched for Rs 17,999

Xiaomi Mi A2 6 GB RAM price and availability

The Xiaomi Mi A2 with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage is available for Rs 17,999, and the smartphone will be available in Black, Red, and Blue colors. The Mi A2 with 6 GB of RAM will be available on Amazon India and Mi.com from 26th of October. Do note that, this is a limited period offer, and the company is expected to increase the price of the smartphone in the coming days.

Xiaomi Mi A2 6 GB RAM unique features

6 GB LPDDR4x RAM

128 GB internal storage

Stock Android OS

Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0+

Xiaomi Mi A2 6 GB RAM specifications

Except for the RAM and storage, the Xiaomi Mi A2 has the exact specifications as of the standard Mi A2. The mobile comes with a 5.99-inch IPS LCD screen with 2160 x 1080p resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass (Corning Gorilla Glass 5). The device runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Just like the standard edition, there is no micro SD card slot.

The device does have a dual SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots with Bluetooth 5.0, and dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz).

The Xiaomi Mi A2 has a dual vertical camera setup with a 12 MP primary sensor with an f/1.75 aperture with 1.25-micron pixel size and a secondary 20 MP sensor with an f/1.75 aperture. There is a 20 MP front-facing selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability. The smartphone also has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor on the back, which is an active scanner.

The smartphone has a 3010 mAh Li-ion non-user replaceable battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 via USB type C port. The smartphone does lack a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and the retail package comes with a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The Xiaomi Mi A2 runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with stock Android OS, and the device will receive Android 9 Pie update by the end of 2018.