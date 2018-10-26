Xiaomi Mi A2 with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage launched for Rs 17,999

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Xiaomi has launched an upgraded version of the Xiaomi Mi A2 in India with double the amount of storage and more RAM compared to the standard Xiaomi Mi A2.
Xiaomi Mi A2 6 GB RAM price and availability
The Xiaomi Mi A2 with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage is available for Rs 17,999, and the smartphone will be available in Black, Red, and Blue colors. The Mi A2 with 6 GB of RAM will be available on Amazon India and Mi.com from 26th of October. Do note that, this is a limited period offer, and the company is expected to increase the price of the smartphone in the coming days.
Xiaomi Mi A2 6 GB RAM unique features
- 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128 GB internal storage
- Stock Android OS
- Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0+
Xiaomi Mi A2 6 GB RAM specifications
Except for the RAM and storage, the Xiaomi Mi A2 has the exact specifications as of the standard Mi A2. The mobile comes with a 5.99-inch IPS LCD screen with 2160 x 1080p resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass (Corning Gorilla Glass 5). The device runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Just like the standard edition, there is no micro SD card slot.
The device does have a dual SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots with Bluetooth 5.0, and dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz).
The Xiaomi Mi A2 has a dual vertical camera setup with a 12 MP primary sensor with an f/1.75 aperture with 1.25-micron pixel size and a secondary 20 MP sensor with an f/1.75 aperture. There is a 20 MP front-facing selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability. The smartphone also has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor on the back, which is an active scanner.
The smartphone has a 3010 mAh Li-ion non-user replaceable battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 via USB type C port. The smartphone does lack a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and the retail package comes with a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The Xiaomi Mi A2 runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with stock Android OS, and the device will receive Android 9 Pie update by the end of 2018.