Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 Update Withdrawn Due To Bugs

Xiaomi has recently released an Android 10 update for its Mi A3 smartphone users. But, soon after updating, users start complaining about the bugs. The users have complained about issues such as app crashes, unresponsive fingerprint scanner, and boot looping.

Meanwhile, a new report by PiunikaWeb claims that the company is reportedly sending e-mails to its customers to confirm the same. The report reveals that the company is working on the issue and will fix the issue soon. Till the time Mi A3 users have to use Android Pie.

Xiaomi Mi A3: Specifications

The Mi A3 comes with 4,030 mAh battery, 48MP rear camera, and AMOLED screen. The smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. The company has launched this smartphone under its Google's Android One Program.

On the imaging front, the smartphone includes 48MP primary, 8MP wide-angle and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, you'll get a 32MP camera. The Mi A3 supports USB Type-C 18W fast charging. Besides, you'll get an in-display fingerprint scanner. In addition, there's a 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom. Furthermore, the Mi A3 comes in two variants such as 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. The smartphone is available at Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 14,999, respectively.

Xiaomi Cancels Redmi Note 9 Event In India, Due To Coronavirus

After confirming the launch date of Redmi 9, Xiaomi today announced that there will be no event on March 12. The company has shared this information via its official Twitter account.

The tweet reads: "Due to recent reports of COVID-19 #CoronaOutbreak, we've decided to not host on-ground product launch events in March due to safety concerns. We'd like to clarify that the upcoming #RedmiNote launch will be live-streamed. We urge you to stay safe! #NoMiWithoutYou."

