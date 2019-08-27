Xiaomi Mi A3 First Flash Sale Today At 12 PM In India - Price, Offers, And Specs News oi-Karan Sharma

Xiaomi launched its latest Android One smartphone - the Mi A3 recently in India and today the phone is all set to go on its first flash sale. The sale will start at 12 PM on Amazon India, Mi.com, and Mi Home Stores as well. The highlights of the smartphone are triple rear camera setup, in-display fingerprint scanner, 32MP front camera, and more. Here are the details.

Xiaomi Mi A3 India Price, And Offers

The Mi A3 will be up for sale in two variants, the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will be priced at Rs 12,999. The top-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM will be up for grabs for Rs. 15,999. The smartphone will be listed for sale in Not Just Blue, More Than White, and Kind of Gray color options.

Besides, HDFC bank credit cardholders will receive a cashback of Rs. 750, and if you are opting for the EMI transaction then you will get an additional discount of Rs. 250. Airtel customers will also receive double data and unlimited calling benefits for Rs. 249 recharge.

Xiaomi Mi A3 Specifications

When it comes to specifications, the Mi A3 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC clubbed with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It has a 6.08-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 720x1560 pixels. The screen carries a waterdrop notch with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Gorilla Glass 5 protects the screen from falls.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Mi A3 features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP 118-degree wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor along with an LED Flash. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone houses a 32MP front camera within the waterdrop notch.

The smartphone juiced by a 4,030mAh non-removable battery with support for 18W fast charging.

