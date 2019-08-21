Xiaomi Mi A3 Launched In India With In-Display Fingerprint sensor, SD 665 And More News oi-Karan Sharma

Xiaomi has launched its much awaited smartphone - the Mi A3 today in India. The smartphone is the successor of last year's Mi A2 and it comes with some major hardware and software changes. The highlights of the phone are its triple rear camera sensors, Snapdragon 665, and 4030mah battery. The company also promises to deliver 13 hours of continuous gaming. Here are the details:

Xiaomi Mi A3 Price, Offers And Availability

The newly launched smartphone comes in two variants in 4GB/6GB RAM with 64GB/128GB storage respectively. The base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM comes with a price tag of Rs 12,999 and the top-end model with 6GB +128GB storage Rs 15,999.

HDFC bank credit and debit card users will get a discount of Rs 1,000 on the purchase under launch offer. The company is also offering Rs 750 off on credit card purchase and Rs 250 off on EMI transactions.

Both the models of the Mi A3 will go on sale on August 23, 2019, at 12 PM on Amazon India, mi.com, and Mi Home Store.

Xiaomi Mi A3 Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi A3 features a 6.08-inch AMOLED HD+ display along with a waterdrop notch. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 19:9, and sports an integrated fingerprint scanner. It is protected by a Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 665 SoC, clubbed with aforementioned RAM configuration. The storage can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the smartphone sports a triple rear camera with the combination of a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary camera sensor, an 8MP 118-degree ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor with. Upfront, it packs a 32MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

On the connectivity part, the Xiaomi A3 include dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, GPS, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an infrared sensor. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4030mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 18W fast charging support. It runs on stock Android 9 Pie.

