Xiaomi Mi A3 Vs Other Mid-Range Smartphones To Buy In India

Xiaomi has officially launched its new smartphone called the Mi A3. The handset brings some exciting features to the table. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, sports a triple rear camera setup, and has up to 6GB RAM. In this list, we've compiled some other smartphones which can be a tough competition to the Mi A3.

Other key features of Mi A3 include a massive 4,030mAh battery, Bluetooth 5, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. You can also look for a few enlisted devices which make for an excellent secondary choice to Mi A3 in terms of some notable aspects. These devices will also offer the best-in-class user-experience.

As of now, there is no confirmation about when the Mi A3 will come to India. While, other devices mentioned as of a list below are already available in India,and can be obtained via a couple of e-commerce portals or retail stores.

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage

Dual SIM

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX471 sensor, f/2.0 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6.3-inch (1080×2520 pixels) Full HD+ LCD with 21:9 aspect ratio

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9609 processor

4GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP rear camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP (Dual Pixel) rear camera + 5MP + 8MP rear camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 5-megapixel secondary camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

20MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery

