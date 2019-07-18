Just In
Xiaomi Mi A3 Vs Other Mid-Range Smartphones To Buy In India
Xiaomi has officially launched its new smartphone called the Mi A3. The handset brings some exciting features to the table. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, sports a triple rear camera setup, and has up to 6GB RAM. In this list, we've compiled some other smartphones which can be a tough competition to the Mi A3.
Other key features of Mi A3 include a massive 4,030mAh battery, Bluetooth 5, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. You can also look for a few enlisted devices which make for an excellent secondary choice to Mi A3 in terms of some notable aspects. These devices will also offer the best-in-class user-experience.
As of now, there is no confirmation about when the Mi A3 will come to India. While, other devices mentioned as of a list below are already available in India,and can be obtained via a couple of e-commerce portals or retail stores.
Realme X 8GB RAM
Best Price of Realme X
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX471 sensor, f/2.0 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3765mAh battery (typical) / 3680mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 fast charging
OPPO F11 6GB RAM
Best Price of OPPO F11
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4020mAh battery with VOOC flash charge 3.0
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo Z1 Pro 128GB
Best Price of Vivo Z1 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery with 18W fast charging
Motorola One Vision
Best Price of Motorola One Vision
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080×2520 pixels) Full HD+ LCD with 21:9 aspect ratio
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9609 processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh with 15W TurboPower fast charging
Samsung Galaxy M40
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M40
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP rear camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with fast charging
OPPO F11 Pro
Best Price of Oppo F11 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Realme 3 Pro 128GB
Best Price of Realme 3 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4045mAh battery (typical) / 3960mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 fast charging
Vivo V15
Best Price of Vivo V15
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP (Dual Pixel) rear camera + 5MP + 8MP rear camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M30 128GB
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M30
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
- Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 5-megapixel secondary camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
Honor 8X 128GB
Best Price of Honor 8X
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 20MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery
