    Xiaomi Mi A3 Gets Android 10 OS Update With System-Wide Dark Mode Support

    By
    |

    The Xiaomi Mi A3, which was launched in mid-2019 is the latest smartphone under the Android One program, running on Android 9 Pie. Unlike most other Xiaomi smartphones, the Mi A3 offers clean, stock Android UI with minimal third-party apps. At the time of launch, the company confirmed that the Xiaomi Mi A3 will be one of the first smartphones to receive an Android 10 OS update.

    Finally, the long-awaited Android 10 OS based software update for the Xiaomi Mi A3 is now available, which comes with several new software features and optimizations.

    The update goes by the version number 11.0.7.0.QFQMIXM weighs 1.3GB, so make sure that you have high-speed internet connectivity for an un-interrupted update process. It can be installed automatically (from the settings menu) or can be download on a computer and then flash it manually as well.

    New Features

    Android 10 OS for the Xiaomi Mi A3 introduces a system-wide dark mode, which will help the phone to increase the battery life, as the smartphone uses an AMOLED display. Besides, the latest update also includes gesture-based navigation controls and improved privacy controls. The latest update also comes with Google's security patch for the month of February 2020.

    Should You Buy Xiaomi Mi A3 In 2020?

    The Xiaomi Mi A3 might not be unique compared to other mid-tier smartphones when considering the hardware specs sheet. However, when it comes to software, the Mi A3 is running on stock Android will offer Google Pixel-like experience.

     

    If you are looking for a great mid-tier smartphone, with AMOLED display, triple camera setup, glass build, and more, then the Xiaomi Mi A3 is definitely a great device, especially for Rs. 11,999. It almost has everything that a user might seek on a mid-tier smartphone, priced around Rs. 12,000 and is likely to receive another major Android OS update as well.

    Story first published: Monday, March 2, 2020, 8:30 [IST]
