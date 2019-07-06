Xiaomi Mi A3 Gets FCC, EEC, And IMDA Certification; Android One, 48MP Camera Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi is working on a new Mi smartphone- the Mi A3 which is likely to be the successor if the popular Mi A2. The upcoming smartphone will also be launched under the Android One device which has been the highlight of Mi A series.

The device has shown up via leaks a couple of times in the past. Now, in the latest developments, the device has cleared certification from two of the popular mobile authentication platform which indicates at an imminent launch.

Xiaomi Mi 3 Gets FCC, EEC And IMDA Certification:

The Xiaomi smartphone with model number M19096F9SH has been spotted on FCC. The device has been listed along with some key specification on the mobile authentication platform. Additionally, the device has also cleared certifications from EEC and IMDA in Russia and Singapore respectively with the same model number.

As for the renders, the FCC documentation of the alleged Mi A3 suggests a 48MP AI primary camera at the rear panel. This indicates capable camera hardware in the making. The Android One logo is inscribed at the bottom of the back panel.

The Android One certification means the device will receive timely Android updates for improved performance. Notably, the model number with which the device has cleared its certification is similar to the Mi CC9e; the only change is in the last digit of the model number. This further suggests that the Mi A3 could be a rebranded version of Mi CC9e outside China.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Specifications And Features:

The Mi CC9e is a mid-range smartphone that packs a 6.08-inch AMOLED display with HD+ resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels. The display comes with a waterdrop notch and a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layer for added protection. The handset runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 665 processor with Adreno 610 GPU and up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The device sports triple-rear cameras at the rear comprising of a 48MP (f/2.0) primary lens, an 8MP secondary, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies, the waterdrop notch stores a 32MP camera with f/2.0 aperture. Backing up the unit is a 4,030mAh battery with fast charge support.

