Good News For Xiaomi Fans: Mi A3 To Launch Before Scheduled Date
Xiaomi is all set to launch its new Android One Mi A3 smartphone this month. The device which is said to be a rebranded Mi CC9 was set to go official on July 25 in Warsaw, Poland. Well, the company now has some good news in store for its fans. The device will be launched ahead of its previously suggested date.
Xiaomi Mi A3 New Launch Date:
Xiaomi has officially teased a July 17 launch date of the Mi A3 in Spain. The Chinese smartphone maker is also expected to introduce the Mi A3 Lite besides the standard variant. The company has not shared any information on the expected pricing. However, considering that this is rebranded Mi CC, we can expect it to be priced under Rs. 20,000.
Besides, the company has also teased some key specifications of the device revealing the presence of a triple rear camera module, an upgraded processor, among others. Notably, the renders of the device have leaked in full glory in the past giving us an insight on the expected hardware.
Xiaomi Mi A3 Expected Specifications And Features:
The successor to Mi A2 is backed by Android One that brings a change over the usual MIUI skin seen on other Xiaomi devices. The handset will likely be backed by a Snapdragon 675 chipset which powers the popular Redmi Note 7 Pro as well.
Notably, the presence of a Snapdragon 730 processor also corroborates with previous reports. There could be a 6.08-inch FHD+ display incorporating an in-display scanner. To keep the processor ticking, a 4,030mAh battery with 18W fast charge support will be packed inside.
Our Thoughts On the Mi A3:
Xiaomi has been doing well in the affordable smartphone segment. The Redmi Note 7 series has been a major success and with the launch of MI CC series, the company has further strengthened its game. It appears that the company doesn't want to rest just yet and the upcoming Mi A3 could be another brick in the wall.
Nuestros Mi Fans lo tienen claro, la serie Mi A reúne todo lo necesario: sistema Android, y todas las ventajas de ser un dispositivo Xiaomi.— Xiaomi España (@XiaomiEspana) July 15, 2019
Preparados para lo que está a puntito de llegar el miércoles 17 de julio? 🤭#AndroidONE #MiA3 pic.twitter.com/4OjiWl5cD4
The leaked renders point at an affordable smartphone with some good quality hardware. We expect the smartphone will offer a smooth user experience in every aspect. However, we will save our verdict for later.
