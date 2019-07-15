Xiaomi Mi A3 To Be Launched On July 25 – What To Expect News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi came up with a new Mi CC9 series of smartphones and announced two models in this lineup. Soon after the launch of these models, there were claims that the Mi CC9 will be the rebranded as Mi A3 in the international markets. After many leaks and speculations, the launch date of the Xiaomi Mi A3 has been revealed now.

Putting an end to the existing speculations regarding the third-generation Android One smartphone, the Mi A3 launch date has been confirmed by the company and it falls on July 25. It was announced via the Mi Community forum and the launch event will happen in Warsaw, Poland. This confirmation comes a few after Xiaomi Global Spokesperson Donovan Sung teased the Mi A3 and Mi A3 Lite on Twitter.

Xiaomi Mi A3 Specifications

Word is that the Xiaomi Mi A3 will be the rebranded variant of Mi CC9 with a different processor. While the design will be similar to that of the Mi CC9, the upcoming model will be an Android One offering instead of MIUI 10 and will get the power from a Snapdragon 665 SoC. On the contrary, we have seen previous reports that there will be a Snapdragon 730 SoC powering this smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi A3 Live Image Leaks

A different report by GSMArena revealed the live image of the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone along with the retail box. The alleged live image of the Mi A3 and its box reveal a few key specifications of the device. It hints that there will be a 6.08-inch display with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 4030mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It also reveals that there will be three color options including White, Black and Blue.

What We Think About Xiaomi Mi A3

Recently, the official renders of Mi A3 were also leaked giving us an idea of how the smartphone might look like and its design elements. It appears to have a 3.5mm headphone jack while its predecessor 0 the Mi A2 misses out on it. Given that it will be an Android One offering that succeeds the Mi A1 and Mi A2, we can expect the Xiaomi Mi A3 to be priced affordable under Rs. 15,000 for the base variant. But we are yet to get a confirmation regarding its launch date in India.

