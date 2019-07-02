Just In
Xiaomi Mi CC9, Mi CC9e Announced – Price, Specifications And More
As teased earlier, Xiaomi has taken the wraps off the new Mi CC smartphone series at an event in China. The brand has launched two smartphones in the series - Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e as speculated by rumors and leaks. Both these devices are positioned in the mid-range market segment and will have many trending features.
The Xiaomi Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e smartphones have in-display fingerprint sensors, minimal bezels at the sides, Dot notch on top of the display and a premium look with a metal and glass sandwich design. The Mi CC9e carries the credits of being the first smartphone to employ the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor while the Mi CC9 uses the Snapdragon 710 SoC.
Xiaomi Mi CC9, Mi CC9e Price
The Xiaomi Mi CC9 has been launched in two variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM. These variants are priced at 1799 yuan (approx. Rs. 18,000) and 1999 yuan (approx. Rs. 20,000) respectively.
On the other hand, the Mi CC9e comes in three variants - base variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM priced at 1299 yuan (approx. Rs. 13,000), mid-variant with 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM priced at 1399 yuan (approx. Rs. 14,000) and high-end variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at 1599 yuan (approx. Rs. 16,999). These handsets have been launched in Blue Planet, Dark Prince and White Lover color options.
Xiaomi Mi CC9, Mi CC9e Specifications
Talking about specifications, the Xiaomi Mi CC9 bestows a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution and 91% screen-to-body ratio. The device uses a Snapdragon 710 SoC along with Game Turbo 2.0 and expandable storage space up to 256GB. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 4030mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.
For imaging, this new Xiaomi smartphone features triple cameras at the rear with a 48MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor and a 2MP third sensor. There are AI capabilities and support for slow-mo video recording at 960fps. The selfie camera is a 32MP sensor with Mimoji stickers and HDR support. There are other aspects including NFC and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
On the other hand, the Xiaomi Mi CC9e sports a relatively smaller 6.08-inch HD+ AMOLED display and 88.8% screen-to-body ratio. The device has a similar camera, battery and design as the Mi CC9 but it uses a Snapdragon 665 SoC.
What We Think About These Xiaomi Phones?
The newly launched Xiaomi Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e smartphones are mid-range devices but these arrive with the common trends that we seen in the industry right now. This makes us believe that these smartphones can compete against the other similarly priced smartphones pretty well. But we are yet to know when the new series will be launched globally.
