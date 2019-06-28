Xiaomi Mi CC9 – Blue Color Option With Gradient Finnish Teased Online News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi is all set to introduce its new Mi CC smartphone series in the market. The company is expected to unveil the Mi CC9 and the Mi CC9e during the launch event scheduled for July 2019. Both smartphones have been leaked consistently in the past.

The Chinese giant had shared some teasers revealing some primary features of the upcoming smartphones. Ahead of the official launch, both the Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e were spotted on TENNA with model numbers and key specifications. Now, a color variant of the Mi CC9 smartphone has been confirmed by Xiaomi.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 To Be Available In Blue Color:

The Xiaomi Mi CC9 has been confirmed to come in a Blue color option. Lei Jun, CEO, Xiaomi has teased the new color option of the smartphone on Weibo. All the previous teasers related to the Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e have been shared by the company on Weibo.

Xiaomi is calling this new color as Dark Blue Planet. The smartphone will offer a gradient finish which is quite common in the handsets available today. What makes this device look different from the remaining Mi smartphones is the 'S' pattern at the back panel along with the Xiaomi branding.

The smartphone is said to feature a glass body material. It is worth noting that the Blue color option of the Mi CC9 was also spotted in the TENNA listing. Apart from the blue color, the TENNA listing has also suggested some other color options including White, Black, Pink, Purple, Green, Red, and Gray.

This suggests the device will be available in around 8 different colors to choose from. In addition to the color option, a triple-rear camera setup with a 48MP lens has also been confirmed.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Rumored Specifications And Features:

The Mi CC9 is said to be backed by an octa-core Snapdragon 730 processor that will clock at 2.2GHz. The device will likely be launched in various configurations. The base variant will offer 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage, the mid-range variant will come with 6GB+128GB configuration.

The top model will be available with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage space. The device will run on Android Pie with MIUI skin overlay. The device will flaunt a 6,39-inch OLED panel with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The device will have an under-display fingerprint reader.

For photography, the camera module on the back panel will pack one 48MP primary lens with probably a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto sensor. Up front, a 32MP camera will be used to capture selfies. The unit will be fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery.

