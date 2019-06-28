Xiaomi Mi CC9, Mi CC9e – Receives TENNA Certification Ahead Of July 2 Launch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a new smartphone lineup dubbed as the "Mi CC". The upcoming series has been tipped to be introduced with two smartphones- Mi CC9 and the Mi CC9e. Both the smartphones have been making splashes over the web via leaks and rumors.

The Chinese giant has itself teased the new Mi CC series a couple of times online and has confirmed a July 2 launch date. Now, some more information about both the devices has surfaced online.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e Spotted On TENNA:

The upcoming Xiaomi CC series has cleared its certification from TENNA. The two smartphones that have been certified comes with a model number M19043F3BT and M1906F9SC.

The devices are speculated to be the Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e respectively. The listing gives an insight on the hardware packed inside the Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e smartphones. Let's have a look at them.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Specifications:

The TENNA listing of the M19043F3BT (Mi CC9) suggests a 6.39-inch OLED display panel with a full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The smartphone will come with an in-display fingerprint reader instead of the usual rear-mounted scanner.

The device will follow the latest trend of triple camera setup.The primary sensor at the rear will be a 48MP lens; the remaining lenses are still under wraps. The front camera will pack a 32MP lens for selfies.

The listing reveals a premium mid-range Snapdragon 730 octa-core chipset clocking at 2.2 GHz. The device is said to be available in three different configurations.The Mi CC9 will be available in 4GB RAM+ 64GB internal storage, 6GB+ 128GB storage option, and a high-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

It will run on Android Pie with MIUI 10. The unit will be backed by a 3,940mAh battery and will be available in White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink, Purple, Green, and Gray.

Xiaomi Mi CC9e Expected Specifications:

The TENNA listing of the Mi CC9e (M1906F9SC) suggests a smaller 6.088-inch display. The device will likely use the same OLED panel with FHD+ resolution. This model in the Mi CC series will also run on Android Pie layered with MIUI 10 skin on top.

The device will be fuelled with the same 3,940mAh battery unit as on the standard Mi CC9.The smartphone will measure 153.47 x 71.85 x 8.475mm in dimensions. Apart from this, there is no other information revealed by the TENNA listing of the Mi CC9e.

It remains to be seen that which processor will keep the lights on and how many lenses the rear and front camera module offers. We will be sharing all the latest information on the upcoming Mi CC series, so, stay tuned with us.

via

Best Mobiles in India