Alleged Xiaomi CC9 Render Emerges Online – Looks Similar To Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi made a couple of major announcements this week. One of the announcements is regarding the new CC9 series to be launched soon in China. Last year, both Xiaomi and Meitu entered into a partnership and the CC9 will be the first phone to be launched as a result of the collaboration. While the series is confirmed, there is no word regarding its launch date.

In the meantime, we have been coming across reports hinting that the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone will have a flip camera as the Asus ZenFone 6Z. Now, a render alleged to be that of the Xiaomi CC9 has been spotted on Weibo. Contrary to the previous reports, it appears to have a standard design that we have seen on devices such as the Redmi K20.

Xiaomi CC9 Render Leaked

The leaked render of the Xiaomi CC9 appears to be official and it shows the contemporary design that we have seen on the high-end smartphones launched of late. While the previous smartphone renders, this one appears to be opposite with a white panel and a simple design. In fact, it is contrary to the brand's own motto of being colorful and creative. However, it is similar to the design of the CC9 models that we saw on TENAA lately hinting that this could be the final design of the device.

Two Xiaomi CC9 Smartphones Expected

Recent reports have hinted that there will be two Xiaomi CC9 smartphones. Well, these are likely to be called CC9 and CC9e. It has been confirmed by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun that the brand will be globally marketed as an independent one and that the device will be focused on the young users across the world.

Also, it has been revealed that the name CC means Colorful & Creative and is developed by the Chic & Cool 90 team comprising young people born in the 90s from both Xiaomi and Meitu. It was also confirmed that most of the team members are from arts and fine arts backgrounds unlike the other product development teams at Xiaomi.

What Do We Think About Xiaomi CC9

Talking about the Xiaomi CC9, we have no clue about the device expect for the seemingly official render. We can expect it to be launched in the coming weeks to create a buzz in the smartphone arena. However, it remains to be known what its target is in terms of competition.

