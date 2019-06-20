ENGLISH

    Xiaomi Mi CC9 And Mi CC9e Said To Launch With Motorized Flip Camera Setup

    By
    |

    Asus has recently its motorized flip camera smartphone in India and in the global market. It seems that Xiaomi is also not going to keep quiet on this and bring its own flip camera smartphone tomorrow. According to a report, the company is planning to launch a new series of smartphones in its home country and the company has also teased a phone.

    Xiaomi Mi CC9 And Mi CC9e Said To Launch With Motorized Flip Cameras

     

    According to the teaser, the phone comes with an impressive selfie camera which is expected to be the upcoming Xiaomu Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e smartphones.

    According to the teaser, the Xiaomi Mi CC9 is going to arrive with the similar motorized flip camera which we have seen on Asus Zenfone 6. The smartphone is also said to offer similar hardware specifications in terms of the camera with a 48-megapixel sensor. Moreover, the smartphone is also said to arrive with a triple camera setup which will also include a telephoto lens along with the ultra-wide lens.

    Under the hood, the smartphone is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 730 SoC. The smartphone will be available in pink-accent to attract a feminine crowd.

    The Xiaomi Mi CC9 is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 712 processor and will be fuelled by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery along with an 18W charging support. On the optical front, the device is expected to launch with a 32MP camera at the front with a 48MP camera with an ultrawide and telephoto camera lenses. Let's see what Xiaomi is going to launch tomorrow in China.

     

    Source

    Story first published: Thursday, June 20, 2019, 16:45 [IST]
