Xiaomi Mi CC9: Retail Box And Offical Renders Teased Online News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

It's no secret that Xiaomi is working on its new smartphone lineup dubbed as the "CC". The Chinese giant has already teased the upcoming series online revealing some of the innards of the Mi CC9 smartphone. The company is expected to launch the new mid-range smartphone series next month in China. Now, some more details about the Mi CC9 has surfaced online.

Mi CC9 Retail Box And Press Renders Leaked Online:

Xiaomi has teased the retail box of the Mi CC9 on the Chinese website Weibo. The leaked box does not mention any key specifications of the device. However, it suggests a "Chic" and "Cool" tagline for the CC series. The box is colorful compared to the previous retail boxes that shipped with Xiaomi smartphones.

Additionally, the press renders of the device have also been shared online. Lao Wei, Product Manager, Xiaomi has showcased a white color option of the Mi CC9 smartphone. The images shared reveal a triple-lens camera module at the rear panel. The camera setup is stacked vertically on the top left corner of the back panel.

The teaser images do not show any physical fingerprint scanner at the rear and it remains to be seen which biometric authentication feature the device will offer. The back panel appears glossy and is likely a glass material. For charging and data transfers, the device will have a USB Type-C port placed at the bottom along with the speaker grilles.

The smartphone will come with a 3.5mm audio jack for wired headphones connectivity. The audio jack is placed on the top along with a microphone and IR blaster. Apart from the design, the images do not confirm any specific hardware of the device. However, some previous leaks have already given us insight on the same.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Rumored Specifications:

Xiaomi has already confirmed a 32MP selfie snapper on the Mi CC9 smartphone along with a 48MP primary triple-lens camera setup. The smartphone will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 730 chipset and be available with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space.

The camera sensor is said to pack a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor combined with a 16MP lens and a 12MP sensor. The smartphone will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery which is common in the mid-range smartphones today.

via

Best Mobiles in India