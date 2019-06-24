Xiaomi CC9 Live Photo And Expected Price Leak Online Ahead Of Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi announced a new series of smartphones called CC that is targeted towards the young users. The first devices in the series are said to be the CC9 and CC9e. Recently, we have been coming across several reports regarding these smartphones giving us an idea of the key specifications and pricing.

Over the weekend, we came across a leaked render of the alleged Xiaomi CC9. It showed a full-screen design with minimal bezels and a waterdrop notch. At the rear, the render hinted that there will be triple cameras and hinted at the presence of an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Now, a live hands-on image of the device has been leaked online. Also, a tipster has revealed the possible pricing of the upcoming Xiaomi smartphones.

Xiaomi CC9 Live Photo

Going by a Weibo post, the Xiaomi CC9's front design has been leaked. It shows the all-display front sans a notch at the top and an almost negligible bottom bezel. This hints that there could be a pop-up selfie camera mechanism and an under-display selfie camera tech, which is the recent rage. Notably, the company was in the headlines a few weeks back for the in-display camera design.

Alleged Xiaomi CC9 Price

When it comes to the pricing of the smartphone, the Twitter-based tipster Mukul Sharma tweeted that several variants of the Xiaomi CC9 and CC9e are to be launched. He added that the CC9 variants will be priced as follows. The 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM model will be priced at 2599 yuan (approx. Rs. 26,000), the 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant will be priced at 2799 yuan (approx. Rs. 28,000) and the 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM variant will be priced at 3099 yuan (approx. Rs. 31,000).

On the other hand, the Xiaomi CC9e is said to be launched in three variants as follows. The base variant with 6GB RAM + 6GB ROM will be priced at 1599 yuan (approx. Rs. 16,000), the mid-variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM will be priced 1899 yuan (approx. Rs. 19,000) and the high-end variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM will be priced at Rs. 2199 yuan (approx. Rs. 22,000).

What We Think About Xiaomi CC9 Smartphones?

As of now, there is official confirmation that these Xiaomi CC9 smartphones will be focused at the young users. And, it has been revealed that the brand will be independent even in the global markets. Recently, we got to know that these smartphones will be launched on July 2.

If the leaked pricing turns out to be true, then the Xiaomi CC9 will be able to create a cut-throat competition for the other budget and affordable smartphones in the market. But we need to wait for these phones to be unveiled.

