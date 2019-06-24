ENGLISH

    Xiaomi CC Global Debut On July 2: Expect To See A Triple Camera Smartphone

    By
    |

    Xiaomi recently teased a new youth-oriented smartphone series, the Xiaomi CC, and now, the company has officially confirmed that the first smartphone in the Xiaomi CC will be launched on July 2 @ 7 PM in China. There are already several leaks and speculations about the upcoming smartphone series from Xiaomi.

    Xiaomi CC Global Debut On July 2

     

    Xiaomi CC Leaks And Speculations

    The first set of renders for the Xiaomi CC smartphone hints that the first smartphone from the Xiaomi CC will be similar, if not identical to the Xiaomi Mi 9, the flagship smartphone from Xiaomi. Just like the Xiaomi Mi 9, the Xiaomi CC has a triple rear-camera setup with a water-drop notch on the top, which again resembles the Mi 9.

    The Xiaomi CC smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, which is the flagship chipset from Qualcomm. Considering the recent smartphone trends, the device will offer at least 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage with dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots.

    As speculated, the smartphone will have OLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The device will have an optical in-display fingerprint sensor, similar to the Xiaomi Mi 9. As of now, there is no information on how Xiaomi will price the Xiaomi CC series of smartphones. Is Xiaomi CC is an affordable smartphone or it will be a true flagship smartphone, similar to the Xiaomi Mi 9 or the Xiaomi Mi MIX series of smartphones.

    What Do We Think About The Xiaomi CC Smartphone Series?

    As Redmi is now a separate smartphone brand, the company needs a sub-smartphone series within the Xiaomi brand to offer products other than the flagship Mi-series and the Mi MIX series of smartphones. We are just a week away before the launch of the Xiaomi CC series of smartphones and stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the upcoming smartphone series from Xiaomi.

