RIP Xiaomi Mi MAX Series: Xiaomi Puts The Last Nail In Mi MAX's Coffin News oi-Vivek

Bad news for Xioami smartphone enthusiasts across the globe, as the company has officially confirmed that the company has no plans to launch Xiaomi Mi Note series or Xiaomi Mi Max series of smartphones in 2019. Though the Xiaomi Mi Note was not launched in India, the Xiaomi Mi Max was one of the best mid-tier smartphones from Xiaomi.

Xiaomi Global CEO Lei Jun has officially confirmed that the company is now separated from Redmi (which is now a separate entity) and the under the Redmi series, the company will launch Xiaomi Mi 9 series, Xiaomi Mi MIX series, and the Xiaomi CC series, which is a new smartphone series from Xiaomi, focused on camera-centric features.

He has clearly mentioned that the company will not launch a smartphone under the Xiaomi Mi Max series or the Xiaomi Mi Note series of smartphones in 2019.

Why Do We Miss The Xiaom Mi MAX Series?

Though the Xiaomi Mi Note series of smartphones were not launched in India, the company did launch a couple of Xiaomi Mi MAX series of smartphones, which were known for offering a big display with a huge battery and a capable processor.

The Xiaomi Mi MAX smartphones were known for offering amazing battery life with support for various features related to multi-media consumption, especially for playing games and watching movies.

Though most of the modern smartphones launched in 2019 offer a bigger display and a day-long battery life, they will never match the feature set offered by the Xiaomi Mi MAX series of smartphone. On one side, it does not make a sense to launch big-screen smartphones in 2019, as most of the standard smartphones launched in 2019 offer at least 6-inch display, and launching a Mi MAX product with a 7-inch or bigger display will make it a tablet, instead of phablet.

What Do We Think About Mi MAX Series?

We absolutely love the features offered on the Xiaomi Mi MAX series of smartphones, especially for the fact that the Mi MAX series of devices also came with an affordable price tag. Stay tuned to GizBot to get more information on Xiaomi smartphones and Redmi smartphones.

